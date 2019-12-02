Bryan Olson 58-year-old resident of Little Falls died Wednesday, November 27 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Thursday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley. Bryan Roger Olson was born on December 13, 1960 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Owen and “Tootie” (Garlock) Olson. Bryan attended Little Falls Community High School and graduated with the class of 1979. He enlisted in the Air Force after graduation and honorably served 4 years stationed in Alaska and Idaho. He was married to Sandra Wright on February 14, 2003 at the home of a very close friend. He worked for many years in retail auto parts, which was his true love. Bryan worked at Larson Boats for eight years and Wabash National building semi-trailers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, feeding and watching birds, reading mystery novels, cooking, and smoking meats (turkey was his specialty). Gardening was another of his favorite hobbies. He grew lilies and at last count more than 30 varieties of hostas. Bryan also enjoyed raising chickens on the little piece of heaven that he and Sandy purchased. He will be missed by his four-legged friends Maisey and Maxwell. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sandy Wright- Olson; parents, Owen and “Tootie” Olson; stepson, Jason (Shannon) Adamski of Sauk Rapids; sons, Colton and Cacey Olson of Nampa, ID; brothers Kyle (Joan) Olson of Two Harbors, Blane Olson of Little Falls; sister, Karla (Adam) Tetrault of Buffalo; grandchildren, Madelyn Adamski, Paige Adamski, Elijah, Haiden, Constantine and Brendan Olson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Hazel Garlock, Olaf and Annetta Olson; mother-in-law, Rita Bzdok. The arrangements are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
Bryan Olson
