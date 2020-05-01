Bryan Eugene Puchalla, 49-year-old resident of Bowlus, died April 28, 2020 at his home. A private service will be held by family at a later date. Bryan was born September 16, 1970 to Richard and Rita (Langner) Puchalla. He attended school in Holdingford, graduating with the class of 1989. Bryan worked for AJ Spanjer as a bricklayer. He was a Union Bricklayer belonging to Allied Craft Local 1 of MN/SD/ND. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, picking mushrooms and watching football and baseball. He liked playing bocce ball and trapping turtle. Bryan is survived by his father, Richard Puchalla, Sr.; brothers, Rick (friend Cindy) of Little Falls, Chris “Buds” of Holdingford; sisters, Karen Winscher (friend Scotty) of Bowlus, Lisa Piechowski of Orlando, FL; nephew, Blake Winscher of Little Falls and niece/godchild, Savannah (Mark) Vilinski of Randall. He is preceded in death by his mother Rita (October 7, 2009).

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.