Bryan Eugene Puchalla, 49-year-old resident of Bowlus, died April 28, 2020 at his home. A private service will be held by family at a later date. Bryan was born September 16, 1970 to Richard and Rita (Langner) Puchalla. He attended school in Holdingford, graduating with the class of 1989. Bryan worked for AJ Spanjer as a bricklayer. He was a Union Bricklayer belonging to Allied Craft Local 1 of MN/SD/ND. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, picking mushrooms and watching football and baseball. He liked playing bocce ball and trapping turtle. Bryan is survived by his father, Richard Puchalla, Sr.; brothers, Rick (friend Cindy) of Little Falls, Chris “Buds” of Holdingford; sisters, Karen Winscher (friend Scotty) of Bowlus, Lisa Piechowski of Orlando, FL; nephew, Blake Winscher of Little Falls and niece/godchild, Savannah (Mark) Vilinski of Randall. He is preceded in death by his mother Rita (October 7, 2009).
