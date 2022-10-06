Bruce Edwin Zabloski, age 61 of St. Cloud, passed away October 4, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud.
A private family burial will take place at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Bruce was welcomed into this world on July 28, 1961, the fourth of seven children born to Norman and Helen (Dahlke) Zabloski. He graduated from Foley High School where he excelled in wrestling. At the age of 18, Bruce joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country from 1979-1982. Life after the Army found Bruce working multiple jobs most notably with DeZurik in Sartell and the VA Medical Center where he received a commendation for the excellent work he had done there. Bruce had a passion for education, earning multiple certificates for service industries through on-line institutes. He enjoyed writing and loved weekends at the farm helping his parents with anything and everything that needed to be done. We as your family will never forget and will be forever grateful for the energetic, fun loving little boy with the beautiful blue eyes that shared our childhood.
Bruce is survived by his father, Norman of Foley; siblings, David (Roseanne), Diane (Brian) Gorder, Bradley, Michael (Carol), Richard (Valerie) and 11 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen; brother, John and grandparents, John and Rose Zabloski and Alfred and Selma Dahlke.
