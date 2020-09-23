Bruce Tretter, 62-year-old resident of Hillman, MN died Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home in Hillman. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, September 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN. A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Bruce Edward Tretter was born on June 11, 1958 in Onamia, MN to the late Reinhart and Barbara (Zormeier) Tretter. He grew up in the Hillman area and attended school in Onamia. He worked as a butcher at “Stuffy’s Meat” in Hillman. Bruce also owned and operated the “Loony Bend” bar and restaurant from 2000-2015. He enjoyed classic cars, especially his 1977 Ranchero, Elvis memorabilia and impersonations, spending time with his dog, Ginger his pride and joy Pomeranian. Bruce loved sharing jokes and tid bits of information from the “Bruce’s Book of Knowledge.” He had a very special sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jennifer (Neil Boser) of Hillman, Whitney (Andrew) Lundholm of Ramsey; significant other, Diane Sanborn of Hillman; siblings, Duane (Judy) Tretter of Harmony, MN, James (Deb Hoheisel) Tretter of Onamia, Harry (Jackie) Tretter of Hillman, David (Shelly Nielsen) Tretter of Onamia, Diane (Delbert) Gave of Princeton; special dog, Ginger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhart and Barbara Tretter and a sister, Shirley Kowalzek. The arrangements for Bruce are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN, 320-632-4393.
