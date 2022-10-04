Bruce Schwartz

Bruce Michael Schwartz was born May 13, 1961, in St. Cloud, MN to Verna and Ray Schwartz. He is formerly from Royalton but Lived in Lawton, OK. Bruce passed away September 26, 2022, at his residence.

He had many trades but loved to ride his Harley, camp, have fires, tinker with vehicles, fix up and remodel houses and of course enjoying a never-ending supply of Dr. Pepper.

