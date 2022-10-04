Bruce Schwartz

Bruce Michael Schwartz was born May 13, 1961, in St. Cloud, MN to Verna and Ray Schwartz. He is formerly from Royalton but Lived in Lawton, OK. Bruce passed away September 26, 2022, at his residence.
He had many trades but loved to ride his Harley, camp, have fires, tinker with vehicles, fix up and remodel houses and of course enjoying a never-ending supply of Dr. Pepper.
Survived by his son Jeff (Maria) of Oklahoma; grandson Sebastian of Oklahoma; siblings Sue Abraham of Clear Lake, Mark (Patty) of Maple Grove, Dale (Terry) of Cyrus, Steven of Sartell, John of Cold Spring, Pam (Jason) Cross of Homer, AK; aunt Barb Raymond of Sartell; many close friends.
He is preceded in death by both parents Verna and Ray, infant child, uncle Don Belschner.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1-4pm at the American Legion in Royalton, MN. Family is asking for donations instead of flowers to help with funeral costs.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.