Bruce Edwin Wells

Bruce E. Wells, 78 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from COVID-19 and underlying conditions. Bruce was born on April 7, 1942 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1960. He married Judy (Bahns) Olson in May 1997. He was a printer a good share of his career and retired from the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2000. Bruce enjoyed traveling and spent many fun days in his motorhome seeing the United States with his wife, Judy. He had a great fondness for car racing, especially NASCAR, and attended many races. He spent several years wintering in Texas and played golf seven days a week. No one was ever a stranger to Bruce. He always made you feel welcome. He was a great storyteller and always said “never let the truth get in the way of a good story”. Bruce is survived by his wife Judy; his daughter Jancy (Pat) Eddy of Minnetonka; his sons Todd (Deanne) Wells, of Ramsey, and Randy (Courtney) Dickey of Nowthen; Stepsons Todd Olson of Zimmerman and William Bahns of Ramsey; 9 grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Edith Wells; brothers Don and Bob Wells; his first wife Jan, and his second wife Debbie. There will be no memorial service due to COVID restrictions. A private family interment will take place at the Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis at a later date. Raise a glass and toast to Bruce, and a life well lived. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Randall.
