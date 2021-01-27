Bruce E. Thompson, 64-year old-resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away January 19, 2021, at his residence. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the chapel. Bruce Thompson was born on February 2, 1956 in Little Falls, MN and was raised in Randall, MN. Bruce was a beloved father, friend to many, and a man of God. He went to heaven on January 19, 2020 after fighting the good fight, finishing the race, and keeping faith (2 Timothy 4:7). Bruce Thompson was a man of compassion, care, tenderness, and understanding. He had a great sense of humor and a wonderful personality. A lot of his career was serving with the Army and Air National Guard and retired as a MSGT. After retirement, he spent most of his time adventuring from town to town on hunts to find antiques and various collectibles. He eventually opened, Fragments of History, an antique store in Little Falls, MN. He also had a special eye to interior decorate with his antiques and collectibles, which made his house an inviting and intriguing place to live and visit. Bruce loved being outside while taking care of his beautiful lawn, agate hunting, and playing cribbage. His most beloved time was attending his Bible study, having his friends and family over for pie/coffee, and spending time with his daughter and son-in-law. More than anything, Bruce Thompson’s faith and walk with Jesus is what was most remarkable about him. The Lord grabbed ahold of Bruce in 2014 and he was never the same person since. Bruce blossomed into a man, friend, and father of love. He is now in heaven full of God’s glory and splendor! Bruce is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Jon Dudek, as well as his siblings, Donna Williams, Larry Thompson, Sue Schlictning, and Wanda Lutzke. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Lyle Thompson, as well as his brother Wally Thompson and sister Shirley Doroff. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
