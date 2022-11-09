Brian Wunderlich, age 59 of Hillman, passed away November 5, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital from complications of cancer.
Memorial Services held 11:00 AM, Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Wolfbauer officiating. Burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Foley. Visitation held from 9 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Brian Raymond Wunderlich was born May 17, 1963 in Little Falls, Minnesota to William and Julia (Backes) Wunderlich. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1981 and continued his education at St. Cloud State University majoring in computer science. Brian worked as a computer technician for Banker Systems for many years. He lived near Hillman where he loved everything outdoors, especially deer hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Lyndsey (Nick) of Fort Ripley, Jared of Sauk Centre, Amber (Isaiah) of Fargo; as well as his mother, Julie of Foley; brothers and sister, Dan (Carol) of Mora, Dave (Leah) of Owatonna, Deb (Tim) Kucala of St. Cloud and Doug (Sara) of Sartell and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William in 2020.
