Brian Ringwelski, 35 year old resident of Little Falls passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9 -11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls. Brian Ringwelski was born on January 30, 1984 in Little Falls, MN to Joseph and Barbara (Urai) Ringwelski. He grew up and attended Lindbergh Elementary School. Brian graduated with the class of 2002 from Little Falls High School. He volunteered for over thirteen years at Musser Mansion and Linden Hills in Little Falls. Brian enjoyed attending Fire Fest Music Festival for many years. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was kind to everyone he met. Brian enjoyed collecting antiques, playing on computers and listening to country music. The family attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He treasured his time spent with family and especially his nieces and nephews. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Barbara Ringwelski of Little Falls; siblings, Todd Ringwelski of Little Falls, MN, Meredith (Guy Graton) Ringwelski of Staples, MN, Cheryl (Roman Michels) Stamm of Little Falls, Troy (Tresa) Ringwelski of Royalton, MN; grandmother, Eva Urai of Little Falls; nieces and nephews, Jessica Graton, Ethan Graton, McKayla Stamm, Heidi Stamm, Trent Ringwelski, Tadan Ringwelski; great nephew, Kasen Freudenrich and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Ringwelski in 2002; grandparents, Joseph and Cecelia Ringwelski and Reinhard Urai. The arrangements for Brian are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
