Brian G. Posterick, 66 year old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his residence.
A public visitation was held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, from 4-7 P.M. A private Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Caring for Brian and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.
Brian George Posterick was born on January 22, 1955, in St Paul, MN. He was the son of the late George and Lucille Posterick. He was united into marriage to Mary Rausch on February 19, 1977. Together they raised 3 daughters. Much like his Grandfather, Brian had a passion for building and spent his life in the craft, making many lifelong friends along the way. Raised on the family farm, Brian never lost his love for helping in the fields, or getting his hands dirty in the garden. He will be fondly remembered for sharing his fresh produce with neighbors and friends. Brian was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. An optimist by nature, with a heart of gold and unwavering faith, Brian had a gift for always seeing the good in people. He made it a lifelong mission to help those in need and for giving people second chances to find their way in life. Brian will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Brian is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Joel) Ginter, Heather (Aaron) Hoss, and Angie (Chad) Schwab; brothers, Dennis (Leah), Dean (Julie), Darrell (Val), and Gordon (Julie); sisters, Renee Nieman (Mike), and Cheryl Ploof (Galen); and 6 grandchildren: Abbott, Aiden, Kendall, Arriana, Evan and Adelynn.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and George; and many other family and friends.
