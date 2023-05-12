Brian C. Anderson, 65-year-old resident of Little Falls, died May 11, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service held Friday, May 19 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Pastor Beth Pottratz officiating. Visitation held on Friday from 9:30 AM until the hour of service at the church. Luncheon following at the VFW in Little Falls.

