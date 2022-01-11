Brian Alnes

Brian Jon Alnes, loving husband and father to four sons, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was 53 and was serving as the Executive Director of Lake Beauty Bible Camp in Long Prairie, MN.
Brian was born on March 25, 1968 in Edina, MN to Allan and Sandra (Anderson) Alnes. He graduated from Minnehaha Academy and then attended Normandale Community College and North Central Bible College before going on to complete seminary classes through Bethel University and North Park Theological Seminary, becoming a Consecrated Staff Minister in the Evangelical Covenant Church.
On October 6, 1990, Brian married Rhonda Kay Wolf. Together they raised four sons: Peter, Caleb, Nathan, and Joshua. Brian had a love for hunting, whether it was deer, pheasant, or duck, and he enjoyed fishing and four-wheel riding with his sons and especially his grandson, Maximus. He liked to fix things by giving of his time, talents, abilities, and efforts, but his favorite way to spend time was being with his wife, sons, and grandsons.
Brian wore many hats in his life beginning with his first job at the age of twelve working for his Uncle Rog at Pannekoeken Huis Restaurant in Edina, MN. He served as an EMS/Firefighter for the Crystal Fire and Rescue Squad in Crystal, MN where he and Pastor Greg Bodin started the CISM Program. He was a DNR instructor, a First Responder in Swanville, MN, and a chaplain for Morrison and Todd Counties. For over thirty-five years, he and his best friend from high school, Matt Griepp, co-owned Star Seal of MN, a paving and asphalt company, and Brian also worked alongside his best friend, Stan Holter, as a driver at Richfield Bus Company. He served on many boards and committees, but his true passion was being a pastor.
Brian was known as the "Pastor of Discomfort" because he was always helping others to "get out of their comfort zone" so they could meet Christ personally and grow in relationship with Him as they pursued God's will for their lives. He loved God, family, and others, and in doing so he touched countless lives for Christ in his more than thirty-one years of ministry, the last fifteen of which have been at Lake Beauty Bible Camp.
Brian was larger than life. He had an unmistakable loud voice, an infectious laugh, and a mischievous smile. He was the kindest, most compassionate, caring, and loving husband, father, and papa. His work ethic was as big as his personality, but his heart was even bigger. He cared about, helped, and loved all who encountered him. Brian lived life to the fullest by serving God. He knew that each day was a gift, and for many years he concluded his voicemail greeting with the wonderful invitation to, "Have a great day and remember who gave it to you!"
Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Missy and his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; his four sons: Peter (Kayla), Caleb (Olivia), Nathan (fiancée Olivia), and Joshua; two grandsons, Maximus and Malachi; his parents, Allan and Sandra; his sister Marcy (Jeff) Peterson (children Hunter, Ashley, Ellie, and Charlie); in-laws Melvin and Judy Wolf; sister-in-law Rebecca (John) Carpentier (son Zachary); many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his beloved hunting partner, Tank, his dog.
A memorial service for Brian Alnes will be held on Saturday, January 22, at The Buffalo Covenant Church (1601 Hwy 25 N., Buffalo, MN 55313). Visitation will be at 9:00am and the service will begin at 10:00am. The family would invite you to bring your written memories/stories of Brian to be placed in a box at the church. If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at buffalocov.org/live, and memories can be contributed online.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minnesota is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
