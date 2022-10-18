Brett K. Peterson, 36 year old resident of Little Canada, MN formerly of Swanville, MN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home in Little Canada, MN.
A funeral service held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. A visitation held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Caring for Brett and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Brett Kenneth Peterson was born on June 10, 1986 in Little Falls, MN to Kenneth and the late Lynn (Scherma) Peterson. He attended Swanville School and ALC in Osakis. After graduation, Brett attended Alex-Votech and studied computer programming. He has worked the last several years for Cinta's Corp in Eagan, MN and resided in St. Paul, MN. Brett loved working on older cars, his favorite was his "83" Caprice, which he loved coming up to Dad's to work on with Pop's and his brother and best friend, Shane. Brett enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a very caring person with a huge heart and was always willing to help someone out.
Left to cherish his memory are his Dad, Kenneth Peterson (Janell); brother, Shane; nieces, Hayley and Olivia and nephews, Allen and Dominic; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brett was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Peterson; grandparents, Gaines (Buzz) Scherma and Genie Scherma; Harry Peterson and Esther Nelson.
