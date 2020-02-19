Brenda Levon Reinholz, 77-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 17, 2020 at the Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care Center in Onamia, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church of Bulldog Lake, near Hillman, MN with Father Greg Poser, OSC officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Mille Lacs Health System/Long Term Care, P.O. Box A, Onamia, MN 56359. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Brenda was born in Thompson Falls, Montana on January 10, 1943. She married the love of her life, Dan, on February 29, 1964. Not long after, she raised four amazing mouths to feed. Fortunately, Brenda was an exceptionally fantastic cook. Everyone enjoyed her feasts. She was an avid book worm and also loved working on crossword puzzles. The music of the Statler Brothers, Elvis, and Kenny Rogers brought her much joy as well. Most of all though, she enjoyed the lake life and spending time with family and friends. Brenda is survived by her husband, Dan of 56 years; sons, Ted and Tony (Lela) Reinholz; daughters, Teresa (Dan) Watson and Heidi Reinholz; sisters, Marilyn (Risk) Sanzone, Roxanne Kyro, and Deb Pniak; she has eight grandchildren, Shelly, Heather, Joe, Chelsey, Nick, Emma, Serene, Kami; and one great-grandchild, Brantley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lavina and Norin T. Johnson; sister, Reva Howes; grandson, Travis Konop and her beloved dog, Shotzie. Our family would especially like to thank the Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care Staff for the care they have shown to Brenda during her stay.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.