Brandy Leigh Blocker, 25, passed away at her Little Falls home April 30, 2022.
Brandy was born October 15, 1996 in Fridley, Minnesota.
Brandy loved the summer months, bon fires, camping, fishing, music, darts, family and her friends and so much more. Brandy Loved animals and also Loved helping others which showed in her career of choice as a CNA.
Brandy's world was her four boys: Bentley (5), Braxton (3), Grayson (1), Hunter (1).
Brandy is survived by her mother Jessica Olson; father Scott Blocker (Sami); grandmother Lynn Dietrich; aunt Cindy Anderson (Scott); brothers Christopher Blocker (28), Dillon Blocker (27), Jordon (17), Jaxyn (13); grandmother Tootie Varone; grandfather John Varone; uncle Al Olson; aunt Tammy Olson; aunt Teri Bratt (John); aunt Katie Derauf (Randy); including all her cousins.
Brandy was preceded in death by her uncle Charlie Varone and her grandfather Tom Dietrich.
There will be a celebration of Brandy's Life June 26th at the Little Falls VFW, 1210 3rd Ave. NE from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Brandy's family invites all that knew Brandy and her children to enjoy food, music, and a lot of memories.
