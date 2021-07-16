Bradley Rakauskas

Bradley Kevin Rakauskas, age 59 of Brainerd, returned to his heavenly home on July 15, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Brad was born to Stephen and Margaret (Puetz) Rakauskas in Brainerd, MN. Growing up on a small homestead south of Brainerd, his youth was spent hunting, fishing and trapping. He loved the outdoors and as an adult he looked forward to fall and being able to spend countless days grouse hunting and exploring the wilderness near his cabin in northern Minnesota. Brad was truly a “Jack-of-all trades” and a master of many. There didn’t seem to be anything he couldn’t do and do well. He was an engineer by trade although he had multiple careers throughout his life. His latest endeavor was a business he called Minnesota Outdoors, where he bought, serviced and sold parts for tracked vehicles such as snow groomers and utility vehicles. He was known for his wealth of knowledge of vintage machines and would receive calls from people around the world looking for parts or just seeking information and an opportunity to pick his brain for answers to problems. In 1977, Brad married his childhood sweetheart, Debra Reynolds, and together they raised two children. As happens in life, not all marriages turn out as planned and the marriage did not last. In 2002, Brad married the love of his life, Cindy (Pederson/Eschenbacher). The two were inseparable and enjoyed their years together, working, traveling and spending summers in Brainerd and winters in their home in Arizona. Brad will be remembered by those who knew him for his vast knowledge, quick wit and sense of humor. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Cindy; children Jaci (Lee) Vonasek of Rogers and Jason (Annie) Rakauskas of Brainerd; step-daughters Darcy (Brent) Schibonski of Brainerd and Carrie (David) Burgstaler of Aitkin; grandchildren, Latyahnna Kraklau, Millie Vonasek, Grace Rakauskas, Ally Rakauskas, Carter Rakauskas, Cole Rakauskas, Blake Schibonski, Brock Schibonski, Madyson Burgstaler, Ty Burgstaler; sister, Beverly (Dan) Anderson and nephew, Tyler Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Randy and an infant sister. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 22 at Brenny Family Chapel. Memorials preferred to Central MN Adult and Teen Challenge. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.