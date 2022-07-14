Bonnie J. Popp

Bonnie Jean (Volkl) Popp, age 70, Rice, MN, passed away at her home on July 10, 2022 after a short battle with Parkinson's disease.
Bonnie, the daughter of Lester Volkl and Dorothy (Volkl) Pappenfus, was born on December 17, 1951 in Brainerd, MN. Bonnie was known for her witty humor and being a top notch second basewoman in addition to her love of sunflowers, almond M&M's, dogs, Panama City Beach, FL and her family. Bonnie enjoyed working at the St. Cloud Hospital prior to retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Popp; children, Melissa (Korey) Dobmeier and Jon Osendorf; stepchildren, Michelle (Aaron) Rosenberger, Derek (Sara) Popp, and Isaac (A.J.) Popp; nine grandchildren, Kris, Karson, Kenzie, Noah, Evan, Greta, Owen, Landon and Mason; and her brother, Michael (Michele) Volkl and sister-in-law, Joan Volkl.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Volkl and Dorothy Pappenfus, as well as her brother, John Volkl.
Bonnie's legacy is love. She loved well and was well loved - and for that reason, we have no regrets.
A Celebration of Life for Bonnie is planned for Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 12-3 p.m., at the Popp residence in Rice, MN. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Moments Hospice Foundation, momentsfoundation.org, who provided outstanding care and friendship in Bonnie's last days.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.