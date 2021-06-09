Anwaatinibikwe, Bonita “Bonnie” White, 65-year-old resident of Hinckley, MN, passed away on June 2, 2021. Visitation was 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony began at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Gisibaneb officiating. Interment was in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Anwaatinibikwe, Bonita “Bonnie” was born on September 30, 1955, in Cass Lake, MN to Elfreda (Dorr) and Bain Sam. She participated in many ceremonial dances, was a jingle dress champion, and Mide. Bonnie enjoyed traveling, especially through the mountains. Quilting, playing bingo, and being with her family was how she liked to spend her time. Bonnie loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own. She will be greatly missed by her family. Anwaatinibikwe is survived by her loving husband, Donald White; mother, Elfreda Sam; sons, Troy Sam and an adopted son; brothers, Robert Kegg and Steve Sam, Lonnie Burr; sisters, Bernice Pewaush, Christina Gale, Melanie Benjamin, Clara Jackson; grandchildren, Marius, Lonnika, and many other grandchildren; along with many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Bain Sam; two infant sons; two brothers; and two sisters.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.