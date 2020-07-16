Beverly McGrath, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence. There will be no visitation at this time. A private family service will be held at a later date. Beverly McGrath was born on April 1, 1930, in Rockford, IL, to the late S.W. and Mabel (Nelson) Sam. She grew up in Amboy, IL, and attended Amboy public schools. She graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, IA in 1951 from the business department, and was one of the first women to ever be in the business department. She was united into marriage to Jack T. McGrath on January 28, 1952. She worked as an interior designer for Davidson’s in Des Moines, IA before moving to Minnesota in 1954. She worked as a designer for LaFond Building Supplies from 1965 to 1977. In March of 1977, she opened her own business, “Interiors by Beverly,” which she retired from in 2004. Beverly is survived by a loving daughter, Katie McGrath Larkin; grandson, Michael Larkin of Fort Collins, CO; twin great-grandchildren, Finn and Amelia, and great-granddaughter, Stella. Beverly was preceded in death by husband, Jack; son, Terry in 2005; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Pine Grove Zoo.
