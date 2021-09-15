Beverly M. Biskey, 84-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and from 10-11 A.M. on Wednesday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Caring for Beverly and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Swanville, MN. Beverly Mae Pehrson was born on December 27, 1936 in Sauk Centre, MN to the late Clarence and Ida (Ecklund) Pehrson. She was united in marriage to Harold Biskey on May 10, 1986. After raising her children, Bev started working as a housekeeper at the Douglas County Hospital. She then worked as a Home Health Aide as well as selling Avon products. Bev was a member of the Swanville American Legion Post #313 Auxiliary. She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings on TV. Bev was very proud of, and enjoyed spending time with, her family and extended family. Bev is survived by her children, Vicki Wallin, Glenn Pagel, Jeff (Lynn) Pagel, Barb Robinson, Kathy Halstead, Jim (Erlana) Biskey, Linda (Gary) Gaudreau, and Roxanne (Keith) Oswald; sister, Lois Bense; 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ida Pehrson; husband, Harold “Bud” Biskey; sons, Carl and Vernon Biskey; brother, David Pehrson; and sister, Barbara Jean Pehrson.
