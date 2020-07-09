Beverly Joyce Nouis (Ginter), age 81, passed away at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls July 6, 2020. Beverly was born April 11, 1939 in Little Falls. She was one of 13 children born to Walter and Rose Ginter of North Prairie. Beverly grew up in North Prairie and attended Royalton High School. She married LeRoy Nouis of Bowlus in 1956. They settled in Little Falls where they reared nine children. Beverly worked as a waitress at the Royal Café and the Black & White Café, as well as a seamstress at Munsingwear. Beverly was a devout Christian and very active in her church, St. Mary’s Parish in Little Falls. She dedicated herself to service of the church and took great pride in assisting with scheduled masses. Beverly was heavily involved in politics for many years. In 1974 Beverly founded Nouis Home Care. She owned and operated Board and Care homes in Little Falls and Harding. The most recent home was the conversion of the former Pine Edge Inn in 2003 into what is today Nouis Home Care. Beverly was well known in the community for her philanthropy and her compassion for the poor. She had a special place in her heart for the disadvantaged and would always show concern for the well being of others. Beverly absolutely loved flowers. She had a remarkable ability to bring plants back to life after others would have given up on them. Beverly is survived by her sons, Perry (Jean), Randy (Cynthia), Allen (Cynthia), Todd (Katie), Troy (Jennifer), and LeRoy Jr. (Linda); daughter, Linda Carlson (Richard). Sixteen grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ralph Ginter of Bloomington and sister, Judy DeZurik (Frank) of North Branch. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; sons, Wayne and Scott (LeaAnn); parents, Walter and Rose Ginter; and ten of her siblings. Beverly donated her body to the Minnesota Medical School Anatomy Bequest Program. A Celebration of Life for Beverly will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN at a later date. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
