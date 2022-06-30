Beverly Jean Beto, 61-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her home in Royalton, MN.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Caring for Beverly and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Beverly Jean Seelen was born on February 14, 1961 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN to the late Francis "Shorty" and Florence Helen (Kay) Seelen. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Gary Beto on September 23, 1988 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN.
Beverly enjoyed yard sales, bingo, gardening and getting her grandchildren's names tattooed on her. Above all things, Beverly enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Gary Beto of Royalton, MN; children, Ryan Ballou of Minneapolis, MN, Tonya Ballou of Sartell, MN, Garrette (Bridget) Beto of Royalton, MN, Brandon Beto of Royalton, MN, and Brent (Kassundra) Beto of Royalton, MN; grandchildren, Isiah Svoboda, Dominic Ballou, Aiden Ballou, Ava Beto, Skylar Beto, Iviee Vanheel, Shyanne Beto, Melena Ballou, Zendaya Beto, Spencer Beto and Sabrina Beto; siblings, Caroline Miller of Little Falls, MN, Nancy Beto of Little Falls, MN, Donald (Joan) Seelen of Alexandria, MN, Shirley (Tim) Bird of Little Falls, MN, Connie Seelen of Little Falls, MN; along with many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Florence Seelen; siblings, Kenneth Seelen, Thomas Seelen, Barb Okroi, David Seelen, Sr. and niece, Nicole Seelen.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.