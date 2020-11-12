Beverly A. Fosler, 75-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Service will be private. Beverly Ann Carlson was born on November 8, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Arnold and Margaret (Saltros) Carlson. She was united in marriage to Robert Fosler on October 29, 1980 in Minneapolis. Beverly is survived by her husband, Robert Fosler; son, David Mauren; daughters, Kim Mauren and Tammy Allison; mother, Margaret Carlson; brothers, Denis (Marlene) Carlson, John (Michelle) Carlson, Allen Carlson, and Dail (Shelly) Carlson; sisters, Diane (Dave) Koroll; Irene (Ken) Wolters, Connie (Randy) Bjerkness, and Bonnie (Steve) Holt; and seven grandchildren. Beverly was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Carlson; and sister Gloria (Kevin) Roth.

