Betty Pflepsen, 80, of Pequot Lakes passed away peacefully on August 2, 2021 at the Crosby Hospital. Betty was born August 3, 1940 to John and Mayme Manlick. She was the second of six girls. She graduated from Little Falls High School. On August 10th of 1963, she married the love of her life John Pflepsen. Together they had two daughters. They made their home in Brainerd, MN. Betty loved life and laughter. She worked at several area restaurants and the customers were some of her best friends. In the summer, you could find her at the lake sunbathing, sitting around the bonfire and enjoying her grandchildren. Decorating for holidays was her favorite she had earrings for every occasion. Her Christmas village was second to none. She would even move the people almost daily. She loved to dance, especially with John. Everyone loved to watch them, they were perfect together. She will be deeply missed by many. Survived by daughters, Stephanie (Jay Thompson) Pflepsen, Amy (Derick) Christensen; grandchildren, Derek (Samantha Harting) Carter, Seth (Halee Goodrich) Carter, Anna Pflepsen, Chase Logelin, Meadow, Maya, Wallace, and Hayden Christensen; great-grandchildren, Bronson, Beau and Briggs; sisters, Diane (Jim) Balaski, Deb Manlick, Carol Smias; sister-in-law Polly Pflepsen; brother-in-law Arnold (Susanne) Pflepsen. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary (Roy) McNesse, Joan Manlick, Judy (Jake) Shinabarger; brothers-in-law, Gerald Pflepsen, Donald Pflepsen and George Schommer. Services will be held 11 a.m. on August 19th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter with a visitation one hour prior to services. There will be a luncheon following at the Eagles club. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
