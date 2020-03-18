Betty M. Stockdale, 85-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at the Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Betty Mae Olson was born on March 9, 1935 in Culdrum Township, Morrison County to Hjalmer and Florence (Christensen) Olson. She graduated from the Swanville High School in 1953. Betty was united in marriage to Joseph Paul Stockdale, Jr. on September 28, 1957 at Sacred Heart Church in Flensburg, MN. After 26 years of marriage they divorced. Betty is survived by her children: son John Stockdale of Little Falls, MN, daughter Lori and husband Gary Schneider of Little Falls, MN, daughter Jackie and husband Randy Marx, Sr. of Cushing, MN, son Greg Stockdale of St. Cloud, MN, daughter Debra Stockdale of Little Falls, MN; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Gerads; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Olson and Irene Lindblad; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Joe; and brothers, Kennard and Milton Olson. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jed Schneider, Luke Schneider, Kyle Schneider, Kevin Post, Jr., Levi Post, Randy Marx, Jr. and great-grandson, Lelynd Schneider. Honorary Pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Evan, Maxwell and Alexander Schneider.
