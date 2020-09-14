Betty Lou Tepley, age 87, of Staples died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Lakewood Health Care Center in Staples. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Motley Free Methodist Church in Motley. Rev. Jim Johnson will officiate and burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Betty was born on January 1, 1933 in Norcross to Emert and Hazel (Jenkins) Allen. She married Edward Tepley on December 29, 1951 until his passing. Betty moved from Stillwater, MN to the Staples-Motley area following Edward’s passing. She then married Leroy Tepley on September 23, 1989. Betty worked at Madden’s On Gull for 14 years in the bakery, making fresh goodies every morning. She also worked at Camp Shamineau in the bakery until her retirement. Betty was instrumental in growing Motley Free Methodist Church; she walked strongly in her faith and was very active in Sunday morning services. She was caring, loving, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Betty is survived by her children, Patsy (Thomas) Roberts, Mary L. Sterling, Jess (Jael) Tepley; five grandsons; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Edward and Leroy; son, Terry Tepley; siblings, Ira, James, and Raymond.
