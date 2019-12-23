Betty Strecker, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. Betty was born in Iowa on January 16, 1932 to the late Everett and Ethel Roggentien. Betty enjoyed reading, painting, watching and feeding the birds, light gardening and visiting with friends. In her younger days, Betty enjoyed training and showing horses, snowmobiling and hunting. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Ethel Roggentien; her husband Clarence Strecker; stepson, David (Pete) Strecker; daughter-in-law, Audrey Strecker and grandson, Sam Strecker. Left to cherish her memory are her stepsons John Strecker (Barb), Roger Strecker (Shari), Dan Strecker (Toni); her son, Steve Solmonson (Sherry); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Leyk; nieces Jacki Leyk and Jodi Leyk and many other beloved friends and family members. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.Betty Strecker, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. Betty was born in Iowa on January 16, 1932 to the late Everett and Ethel Roggentien. Betty enjoyed reading, painting, watching and feeding the birds, light gardening and visiting with friends. In her younger days, Betty enjoyed training and showing horses, snowmobiling and hunting. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Ethel Roggentien; her husband Clarence Strecker; stepson, David (Pete) Strecker; daughter-in-law, Audrey Strecker and grandson, Sam Strecker. Left to cherish her memory are her stepsons John Strecker (Barb), Roger Strecker (Shari), Dan Strecker (Toni); her son, Steve Solmonson (Sherry); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Leyk; nieces Jacki Leyk and Jodi Leyk and many other beloved friends and family members. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Betty L. Strecker
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Strecker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.