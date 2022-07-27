Betty Kobilka, 91, formerly of Little Falls, passed away on July 2, 2022 at Sholom Home West in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Born November 14, 1930 in Killdeer, North Dakota, to Engelbert and Elfie (nee Lundquist) Faust, Betty moved to Pierz, Minnesota to be cared for by her grandparents Marie and Andrew Faust after her mother died when she was young. She and her brother Dayrle moved to Los Angeles after her father remarried. Betty had three half-siblings Yvonne, Tom, and Vicki. Her nickname was "Tiny."

