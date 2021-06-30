Betty June Loberg was born on June 4, 1931 in Lester Prairie, Mn; the daughter of Ethan and Elizabeth Packer. As a young girl her family moved to the Cushing area where she attended country school and graduated from Little Falls High School. In 1949 she was united in marriage to Chester Loberg. They lived in St. Anthony Village for a while, and then returned to the Cushing area where they farmed. Betty worked at Munsingwear for 15 years, was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing, and the Cushing Willing Workers Club. Betty loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She enjoyed her yard, flowers gardens, and bird watching. She was an avid reader and enjoyed movies and puzzles. Betty decorated for all the holidays, but she especially enjoyed decorating for Christmas and setting up her Christmas Village. She also always was the host for the annual Fourth of July picnic, and hosted gatherings each hunting season. The coffee pot was always on in Betty’s kitchen and she welcomed everyone who stopped by for lunch. She spent time tracing her family genealogy and was very proud of her Irish heritage. A highlight in her life was a trip to Ireland, and visits to the tulip festivals in Iowa and Michigan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Chester of 58 years; her parents Ethan and Elizabeth; brother Allen Packer; brothers-in-law Robert Powell, Donald Sharon, and Clyde Loberg; and sisters-in-law Martha Schraut, Dorothy Dahlberg, and Myrt Bjerkebek. Betty is mourned in passing by her son Tim (Ruth) Loberg of Cushing, daughters Lorie (Rod) Tepley of Browerville, and Gail (Jon) Wold of Monticello; 6 grandchildren, Shelly (Chad) Truman, Heather (Dave) Hammer, Tammy (Brian) Steffen, Ryan (Tracey) Tepley, Brad Tepley, and Bella Wold; 8 great-grandchildren Delaney, Brenna, Evan, Ian, Teagan, Cullen, Owen, and Liam; sisters Mae Powell of Cushing, Annie Sharon of Randall; brother-in-law Larry (Lorna) of Motley; sister-in-law Jeanette Loberg of Woodbury; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 02, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran in Cushing, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall, MN, and one hour prior to services at Bethany Lutheran. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Randall.
