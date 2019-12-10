Betty Heinz, 54-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls at 11:30 a.m., with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls. A visitation will be from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapels in Little Falls. Betty was born December 9, 1964 to the late Clifford and Marcella (Matlock) Heinz in Little Falls, MN. She attended Pierz High School. Betty then met Jim Pella, and began helping him on his farm. Betty and Jim had three children; Jessica, Amanda, and James Jr. Along with farm work, she was proud to work as a stay at home mom. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, nature walks, picking agates, bike riding, thrift shopping, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren. Betty is survived by daughters, Jessica (Eric) Heinz of Bowlus, MN and Amanda Heinz of Brainerd; son, James Jr. Heinz of Pierz, MN; grandchildren, Adrian Arellano, Kaylee Heinz, Ava Koschenina, Aubrey Heinz, Bree Teague; siblings, Jeanette (Doug) Rahn of Cushing, MN, Kathy Driscoll of Minneapolis, MN, Dennis Heinz of Minneapolis, MN, and Jerome (Karen) Heinz of Little Falls, MN. Betty was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Marcella Heinz; and siblings Linda Heinz, and Gusty Heinz.
