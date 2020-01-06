Betty F. Billing, 83, of La Crescent, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on December 14, 1936 to John and Violet Pugh. Betty had worked at Ben Franklin for many years. She had lived in Little Falls, MN before moving to the La Crescent area in 2009 where she built a strong community of friends. Betty enjoyed sewing, crafts, quilting, knitting doll clothes, and Tuesday coffee conversations at the library. She especially enjoyed watching movies, playing go fish and old maid, and drinking strawberry milk with her grandkids. Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church in La Crescent, and always put herself before others. She is survived by a son Michael (Amanda) Billing of La Crescent; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Mary), Aaron, Isaiah, Victoria, and Liberty; brothers Lyle (Shirley) Pugh of Little Falls, MN, Wayne (Phyllis) Pugh of Cushing, MN, Larry (JoAnn) Pugh of Randall, MN; sisters Shirley (Richard) Japp of Cushing, MN, Sandy (Tom) Weber of St. Cloud, MN; brother-in-law Joseph James; sister-in-law Mary Ann Pugh and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester; a daughter Virginia Hill; two brothers, Robert and Jerry Pugh and a sister Jeanette James. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, La Crescent. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.