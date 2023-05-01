Betty E. Johnson, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Kari Pancoast officiating. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 10 to 11 A.M. on Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church. Caring for Betty and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

