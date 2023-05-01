Betty E. Johnson, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Kari Pancoast officiating. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 10 to 11 A.M. on Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church. Caring for Betty and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Betty was born on February 11, 1928, to the late John and Sena (Mjoen) Spear in Colman, SD where she grew up and graduated high school. She was the oldest of seven children. After high school, she moved to Little Falls where she met her husband, the love of her life, Bert Johnson. Betty and Bert were married on June 27, 1948, and shared the next 67 years together, until Bert passed away in 2015. They had three children together. Betty worked various jobs through the years. After they retired, they enjoyed the next 25 winters in Texas.
Betty was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls and the VFW Women's Auxiliary.
Betty's hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, and canning many fruits and vegetables, all of which she shared with her family. In her younger years, Betty enjoyed dancing, waterskiing, bowling, and golf. Bert and Betty most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cheryl Woodward; sons, Craig (Betty) Johnson and Bradley Johnson; grandchildren, Natalie Woodward, Aaron (Chris) Woodward, Brandon (Jodi) Johnson, Vanessa (Matthew) Pantzke, Chad (Janelle) Johnson, Shawna (Shane) Duffert, April Johnson; 18 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Wells and Jean Jewett and brother, Dean Spear.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bert; parents, John and Sena, brothers, Jack, Glenn, and Roy and great-grandson, Chase Fleischauer.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.