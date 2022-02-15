Betty Bengtson, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, died on Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
Memorial service held on Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 A.M at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Beth Pottratz officiating. Gathering of family and friends held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The service will be lived streamed on the Emblom Brenny Website with the link on the obituary page for Betty.
Betty Jane Lauer was born on July 22, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN to the late John Peter and Hazel Marie (Cass) Lauer. She grew up in Minneapolis, MN, where she attended Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. After completing high school, Betty worked at Donaldson's Downtown Department Store. This is where she met her future husband, Cal Bengtson who was working in the flower department of Donaldson's. The couple was united in marriage on September 21, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN. The couple would eventually move to Little Falls, MN. Betty and Cal were affiliated with the Little Falls Green House for 58 years, owning and operating the greenhouse for 18 years. After the death of Cal, Betty remained active in the family business for several years. The couple sold the business to their two sons, Dennis and David who operated the business until 2021.
She loved working with flowers in the green house and gardening. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, talking, canning, and baking, especially her molasses and sugar cookies. She participated on a bowling league for several years.
Betty was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church and the women's Bible study in Little Falls. Betty was an active member of the following organizations: American Legion Auxiliary, St. Camillus Home Board, St. Gabriel's Hospital Auxiliary and USS Yorktown Association.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dennis (Sheri) Bengtson, David (Missy) Bengtson; grandchildren, Jonathan (Sarah) Bengtson, Kelsi Bengtson, Megan (Randy) Norman, Samantha Rens; great-grandchildren, Aaron Bengtson, Isaiah Bengtson, Alexis Norman, Kaelie Norman and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel (Cass) Nelson Lauer; husband, Cal Bengtson; daughter, Susan Bengtson; daughter-in-law, Pam Bengtson; sister, Darlene Lauer and step-dad, Peter Nelson.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Betty. Please call 320-632-4393 for additional information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.