Our family, suddenly, lost a very special and much beloved mother, grandmother, and “grandma great” on September 5, 2020, Bette Gerling of Little Falls, Minnesota. She was 94 years old. Bette was born near Zimmerman, MN on August 8, 1926 to Swen and Harriet Kight. She lived in that area until her family moved to Princeton, MN for her high school years, graduating at the age of 15. Using her school-learned skills of bookkeeping and shorthand, she obtained work at the Educational Testing Bureau in Minneapolis, MN, then transferred to Philadelphia for one year, as the Bureau needed additional help there. Upon returning to Minnesota, she met Gordon Gerling, whom she married on August 20, 1944. They moved near the Little Falls area two years later and into Little Falls in 1950. She worked at the Paper Mill, Little Falls Granite Works, and Camp Ripley, where she worked for 30 years, retiring as payroll supervisor for the National Guard. Her faith and love of family were central to her life. She also enjoyed homemaking, antiquing, reading, tending flowers, golfing, and time spent with friends. She was a longtime member of First United Church and PEO, Chapter BB. We will deeply miss her loving presence, support, and interest in our lives. Survived by daughter, Terri (Dan) Loftis of Andover, MN; son, Scott (Kathy) Gerling of Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Janene (Nate) Dunsmore of Boring, MD; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; husband of 71 years, Gordon; son, Michael; granddaughter, Stacy; daughter-in-law, Susan; sisters, Adele (Howie), Mary (Dick); and brother, Roy (Amre). An OUTDOOR Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First United Church in Little Falls, Minnesota at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service, as well. The memorial service will take place on the south side of the church, guests are asked to park on the north side of the church. *if inclement weather, the memorial service and visitation will take place at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service Chapel at the same date and time. Due to Covid–19, masking and social distancing are recommended. Burial will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to First United Church of Little Falls, Morrison County Food Shelf, or Morrison County Historical Society. Arrangements are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls. www.emblombrennyfuneral.com.
