Betsy (Mary Elizabeth) Doroff, age 56 of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on January 24, 2021. Betsy will be buried at the Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Little Falls. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will not be held at this time. If so desired, donations can be made in Betsy’s name to EEI at PO Box 303, 307 NW 9th Ave., Little Falls, MN 56345 or on the website http://www.eeimn.org/. Donations are tax-deductible and make real and lasting differences in the lives of people with disabilities. Betsy was born to Eleanor (Brezinka) and Eugene Doroff on June 2, 1964 in Little Falls, Minnesota and grew up on the family farm where she loved to play with the animals and explore the countryside. Betsy has lived her adult life at the Lutheran Social Services (LSS) Group Home where she made many friends and received excellent care. She worked at Employment Enterprises Inc. (EEI) for many years and, in 2019, retired to The Gap. Betsy loved her roommates and the staff at LSS. She was especially fond of coloring books and stuffed animals. She loved going on outings with the staff and visiting nearby locations. Betsy is survived by her siblings, Janice (James) Tanner of Mankato, Gene of Glenwood, Paul (Jane) of Gold Beach, Oregon, Delores (David) Steinlicht of Edmonton, Alberta, Mark (Jeannie) of Little Falls, Angela of Juneau, Alaska, and Carla (Steve) of Anchorage, Alaska; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Eleanor Doroff.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.