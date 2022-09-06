Berry Warren Duxbury, 71-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel with Reverend Elizabeth Pottratz officiating and immediately following will be the Masonic Rites by the Aurora Lodge #100, from Brainerd, MN. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., prior to the service. Military Honors will be at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Caring for Berry and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

