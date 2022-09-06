Berry Warren Duxbury, 71-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel with Reverend Elizabeth Pottratz officiating and immediately following will be the Masonic Rites by the Aurora Lodge #100, from Brainerd, MN. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., prior to the service. Military Honors will be at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Caring for Berry and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Berry was born on June 23, 1951 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana to the late Bryce and Dorothy (Hicks) Duxbury. Berry graduated from Harmony High School, Class of 1969 and immediately enlisted into the United States Coast Guard. He loved being on the water stating many times that he was a sea captain in a previous life. His first tattoo, in nautical fashion stated, "You have to go out - you don't have to come in." Berry was honorably discharged after his 4-year commitment from the Coast Guard and then enlisted into the Minnesota Army National Guard and retired at the rank of Sergeant First Class (SFC) after 20 years of total service. Many, many good and bad things happened during the course of his life. Though we could expound on all of these things, what is the sense and furthermore, how does one go about this task? Everyone has their memories of Berry and each one is individual and each one is different. We ask that all these memories are cherished and held in your heart and that will be his legacy. Berry was a member of Masonic Lodge, Aurora Lodge #100 in Brainerd, MN and the Minneapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite. Berry loved to ride his Harley, he loved all forms of weapons and loved to shoot - but didn't like to hunt, he loved to read and knew a little bit about everything, he was a jack of all trades and master of none. He loved his family with all his heart and would do anything for them. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Berry is survived by his wife, Lynn (Nelson) Duxbury; children, Brett Duxbury, Todd Duxbury, Crystal Duxbury (significant other Tony Deering) and Grace Duxbury; brothers, Raymond (Cathy) Duxbury and Lyle Duxbury; three nieces, Jennifer, Shelley Rae and Jessica; sister-in-law and husband, Lori and Bob Sutton; great nieces and nephews; as well as his "brothers" at Aurora Lodge #100.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.