Graveside services will be at a later date at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm for Bernice V. Landowski of Sauk Rapids who passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Bernice was born April 18, 1938 in St. Cloud. She grew up and was raised in Minneapolis by John and Lucille (Sobania) Lesnau. She married Stanley Landowski on September 17, 1960 in Minneapolis at St. Boniface Church. For 34 years she worked as a beautician and retired in 1991. Bernice enjoyed gardening, cooking and crocheting. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Bernice was kind, caring and always generous in her time with people and helping others. Bernice is survived by her daughter, Judy Ann (Michael) Watercott of Duelm and four grandchildren, Gracie, Noah, Faith and Henry. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Stanley in 1991.
