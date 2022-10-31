Bernice Plante, 85-year-old resident of Fort Ripley, MN died Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
Memorial Service held on Tuesday, November 1 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday. Burial held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.
Bernice Holewa was born on March 10, 1937 in Foley, MN to the late John and Helen (Pryzybytek) Holewa. She grew up in the Foley area and graduated from Foley High School with the class of 1955. After graduation, Bernice moved to Minneapolis where she worked at Western Electric.
Bernice was united in marriage to Sam Plante on November 8, 1957 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville. The couple made their home in Minneapolis until 1970. In 1970, the couple moved to their current home in Ripley Township where she resided until her death.
Bernice enjoyed traveling, gardening, canning, cooking and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Sam Plante of Ripley Township; children, Don Plante of Fort Ripley, Valerie (Darrell) Posterick of Little Falls, Mary (Casey) Brechtel of Galveston, TX, Lisa (Robert) Salzberg of Sarasota, FL, Amy (Peter) Sandy of Long Prairie; brother, John "Jack" Holewa of Avon and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Russell; siblings, Joe, George, Stan, Aloise, Henry, Mary, Rose, Ann, Clara and Frank.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Bernice.
