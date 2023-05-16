Bernice Liebsch, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 18th, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. Visitation held 11:00 AM. - 1:00 PM on Thursday at the church in North Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls, MN - 1200 Broadway West, Little Falls, MN 56345.
Bernice Bernadine Lyschik was born on March 19, 1941 in Bowlus, MN, to Nick and Magdalena (Finken) Lyschik. Bernice married Norman "Stormy" Liebsch on July 10, 1957 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus. The couple began their married life on a farm near Blanchard Dam.
Bernice had a contagious whit to see the best in all people. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, baking, and putting puzzles together. She loved playing cards and teaching her grandchildren how to play cribbage and rummy, this included all of her card tricks. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially taking care of the farm animals. Her favorite travels were to visit her daughters in Texas, Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, Colorado and Minnesota.
Bernice is survived by her daughters: Sharon Wilczek of Little Falls, Patricia (Jack) Naymik of Beaumont, TX, Renee (Bob) Fritz of Oxford, FL, Lynne (Colin) Olbertz of Shell Knob, MO, Brenda (Brad) Cool of Midway, KY, Anita (Jeff) Rumph of Lakewood, CO; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Richard Lyschik of Holdingford, MN; Ron (Kess) Lyschik of St. Cloud, MN.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughters Nora and Delores Liebsch, grandson Lewis Wilczek, great-grandson Layne Diebel, brother Leo Lyschik, and sister Mary Forsman.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Bernice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.