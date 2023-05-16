Bernice Liebsch, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 18th, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. Visitation held 11:00 AM. - 1:00 PM on Thursday at the church in North Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls, MN - 1200 Broadway West, Little Falls, MN 56345.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.