Bernice Hadley

Bernice B. Hadley, age 91 of Holdingford, MN, passed away January 8, 2022, at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Church of All Saints-St. Hedwig in Holdingford, MN. A visitation will be held Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, with Parish Prayers at 4:00 PM, at the church as well as one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at St. Hedwig's Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.ertlfuneral.com.
Bernice Bernadette Bieniek, the daughter of John and Mary Bieniek, was born February 24, 1930, in Bowlus, MN. Being the oldest in her family, Bernice helped care for her nine siblings. She learned early on how to be nurturing, responsible, and hard working.
Bernice was united in marriage to James Hadley on June 27, 1955, in Minneapolis and this union was blessed with five sons: Christopher, Patrick, James Jr., Lawrence, and Michael. While raising her family, Bernice canned and baked twelve loaves of bread every week to feed five growing boys.
Bernice helped with farming and worked at Hadley Cabinets in a variety of roles including accounting and assembly. She spent 25 years working at Saint John's School of Theology and Seminary where she developed close bonds with students and helped guide their journey into priesthood. In her free time, Bernice enjoyed playing cards and Cribbage.
Her faith was very important to her and Bernice was an active member of Church of All Saints-St. Hedwig in Holdingford.
Bernice had an amazing memory which naturally led her to be the family historian. She was the rock foundation and spiritual leader for her family. She was the salt of the earth and could always be counted on. Bernice loved people and knew everyone. Her passions in life were many but her family was her number one priority. She was an incredible mom, grandma, and great-grandma and will be missed beyond measure.
Bernice is survived by her children: Christopher (Angel) Hadley of Richmond, TX, Patrick (Shelly) Hadley of Holdingford, MN, Lawrence (Jackie) Hadley of Holdingford, MN, and Michael Hadley of Holdingford, MN; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five sisters; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, and son James Hadley, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Holdingford Fire Department, Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins, or St. Croix Hospice. The family wishes to express appreciation to all who have shared in their sorrow. No individual thank you cards will be sent.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.