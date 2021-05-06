Bernard Zigmond Rekowski, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN, with Father Mark Botzet officiating. A visitation will begin on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, at the church. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls following the Mass. Caring for Bernard and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Bernard Zigmond Rekowski was born on August 14, 1929 in Pike Creek Township, Morrison County, Minnesota, the son of Frank and Agnes (Knopik) Rekowski. He grew up on a farm in Pike Creek Township and attended country school through the eighth grade. Bernard enlisted in the US Army on November 10, 1951, driving fuel trucks in Korea, and served until honorably discharged on July 24, 1953. Bernard was united in marriage to Eileen Goebel and they had six children. They owned and operated the Rush River End Bar/Bait Store. He also worked at Crestliner Boats and did carpentry work. He enjoyed turtle fishing, smoking fish, barbequing chicken, hanging with his brother, Eddie and having beers in the shed, visiting Herbies Bar and the VFW to catch up with old neighbors, and having breakfast at the West Side Café. Bernard loved music so much that he joined some bands and loved to play multiple instruments. He was an avid poker player and looked forward to Friday’s beer and pizza at Highland Senior Living. Bernard was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Bernard is survived by his sons, Tony (Annette) Rekowski, John Rekowski, Tom (Gayle) Rekowski and Mike (Karen) Rekowski; daughter, Anne (Leonard) Skroch; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Martha Becker and Mary (Paul) Outting. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Eileen Rekowski; son, Joseph Rekowski; brother, Edward Rekowski; grandson, Benjamin Skroch and great-granddaughter, Elsa Rose Herrera.
