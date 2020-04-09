Bernard Miller, age 92, of Pierz, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 09, 2020 at his home. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate the graveside service. A memorial mass will be held at a later date with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Bernard Miller was born February 23, 1928 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Henry and Susan (Stellmach) Miller. On August 25, 1953 Bernard was united in marriage to Delores Veronica (Schaefer) Miller at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. In the Morrill area is where Bernard would raise nine children and start his farm. Later in his life he owned the Ramey Store until his retirement. Bernard loved to go fishing, trips to the casino and bird watching. He enjoyed spending time with family especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernard is survived by his children; Kathy (David) Gadacz of Morrill, Ronald Miller of Morrill, Mary Lou (Bob) Stuckmayer of Morrill, Robert (Brenda) Miller of Morrill, Carol (Marty) Brumbaugh of Waite Park, Richard (MyHue) Miller of St. Cloud, Roger (Kim) Miller of Morrill, Randy (Jennifer) Miller of Morrill, and Cheryl (Kevin) Miller of Morrill; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Peg (Dennis) Bromenshenkel; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Delores in 2017; his parents and two grandsons: Matthew Stuckmayer and Jeremy Gadacz; brother, Richard Miller and sister, Luverne Zimmer.
