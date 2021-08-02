Bernard “Bernie” G. Selinger, age 92 of Brainerd, went to be with the Lord and his heavenly family on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Edgewood Senior Living, Brainerd. Interment will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. Bernie was born on June 19, 1929 to Louis and Rosemary (Frank) Selinger in New England, ND. He was the second oldest of nine children. He attended St. Pius Parochial school. The family moved to Little Falls in 1945 where he transferred to Little Falls High School as a junior. At the age of 17, his parents gave their permission for him to enlist in the United States Air Force. In 1951, Bernie married Leona Brinster in Bowlus, MN. That same year, he started and operated a radio and TV shop known as ‘Bernie’s TV.’ In 1971, they expanded to a second location on Mill Avenue in Brainerd, where they added appliances and Satellite TV. He retired in 2004, and he and his wife spent the next 10 years wintering at their home in Donna, TX, and summers at their home in Brainerd. He always looked forward to bowling, golfing and deer hunting with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Leona; six children, David (Nettie) Selinger, Irene Selinger, Valerie Thesing, Daniel (Beth) Selinger, Mary Beth Franzen and Karen (Jerry) Bird; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Marian, Jo and Lollie. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Wilfred, Gerry, Larry and Jimmy Selinger; one sister, Angie; and son-in-law, George Thesing III. Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
