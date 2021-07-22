The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Bernadine J. Bartkowicz, age 89 of Bowlus, will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at the St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Bernadine died Monday, July 19, 2021 at Serenity Village in Avon. There will be a visitation after 9 a.m., Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Bernadine was born May 19, 1932 in Elmdale Township to Joseph and Catherine (Opatz) Maciej. She married Donald Bartkowicz on May 15, 1950 in Elmdale. The couple bought a farm near Elmdale and worked on it over 60 years, helping to make it a Century farm. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she especially enjoyed playing cards with them. Her family enjoyed her carrot cake, Jello and her dumplings. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and even ice fishing. No matter how she felt, if you asked how she was doing, she would smile and say “chugging along.” She was a member of the St. Edwards Catholic Church, the St. Edward’s Rosary Sodality and the Daughters of Isabella. Bernadine is survived by her children, Diane (Larry) Berens of Blaine, Jim (Lora) Bartkowicz of Bowlus, Dave (Nancy) Bartkowicz of Circle Pines, Leonice (Mike) Urbanski of Holdingford, Rodney (Lynn) Bartkowicz of Holdingford, Mary Lou (Robert) Gerads of Bowlus and Kevin (Lisa) Bartkowicz of Mound. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; also siblings, Florence (Ray) Kurowski of Elmdale and Clarence Maciej of Elmdale; and daughter-in-law, Jane (Rudy) Tretter of Burtrum. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; her son, Kenny; her sister, Lorraine Jarnot and son-in-law, Jeff Rogers.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.