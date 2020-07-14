Bernadine (Fafara) Gross

Bernadine (Fafara) Gross, 80-year-old resident of St. Cloud died March 24 at the St. Benedict Community Center in St. Cloud, MN. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A Rosary will be said at 10:15 a.m. prior to the Mass. The arrangements for Bernadine are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. 320-632-4393.

