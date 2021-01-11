Bernadine “Bernie” I. Wimmer, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Randall, MN, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial took place at St. James Parish Cemetery in Randall, MN. A visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Bernadine Wimmer was born on March 11, 1927, in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Isadore and Mary (Drellack) Olek. Her family moved to Cushing, MN when she was a young girl. Bernie’s mother passed away at a young age, so Bernie was responsible for taking care of her siblings from age 10 to the age of 16; when her father remarried. She then worked in the Twin Cities and then Munsingwear until her marriage to Leo Wimmer on May 14, 1946. Bernie and Leo moved to Randall, MN in 1956, where they farmed until their retirement. Bernie is survived by her children, Sharon Sherwood, Judy Andres, Jim Wimmer, Loni Pantzke, Mary Koval, and John Wimmer; 34 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and brothers, Ron, Jim, and Dennis Olek. Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; daughters, Dianne and Frances; son, Joseph; brothers, Sal and Dick; sister, Marlyn; and a grandchild and a great-grandchild.
