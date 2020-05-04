Bernadine A. Durrenberger, 95, of Sun City, AZ passed away April 26, 2020. Bernadine was born on November 30, 1924 to Joseph and Bernadine (Randall) Stiegel in Little Falls, MN. Bernadine graduated from the University of Minnesota. In 1971, she and her husband, Robert W. Durrenberger moved to Arizona. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband and playing bridge; she was a Duplicate Bridge Master. In 2012, Bernadine was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Robert; she is also predeceased by her son Dan Durrenberger. Bernadine is survived by her daughter Mary Ann (Mike) Marasco; her grandchildren Amy (Patrick) Armstrong, Kristen (William) Gowen-MacDonald, and Dylan Maraso; her great-grandchildren Emily and Taylor Armstrong, and Claire and Zoe Gowen-MacDonald; her sister Phyllis Weigel and her brother John Stiegel; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, and due to the hardship many families may be experiencing in these uncertain times, the family has requested donations be made to your local food bank. To send condolences to Bernadine’s family, please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com.
