Bernadette C. Dolney, 69-year-old resident of Sheboygan, WI, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Sharon Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI. A Private Family Service will be held at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Bernadette is survived by her son, Eric (Xiámara) Dolney of Campbellsport, WI and her brothers, Dennis (Liz) Harris of Little Falls, MN and Glen (Jody) Harris of Des Plaines, IL; numerous nieces and nephews and many good friends and loved ones.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.