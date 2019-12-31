Bernadette “Bernie” Lattimer, 85-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will take place on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Bernadette was born on July 2, 1934 in Pike Creek Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late John and Mary (Kuchinski) Copa. She grew up in Pike Creek Township where she attended Country School and later graduated from Little Falls High School. She was united in marriage to George Lattimer on April 3, 1964 in Little Falls, MN. Bernie was employed at Camp Ripley as a cook and later worked retail at Schaeffer’s Red Owl, Timmer Farms Dairy and Coborn’s Grocery Store where she retired from. She kept herself active playing cards, bingo and taking an occasional trip to the casino. Bernie loved having all her family home for holidays and preparing a large meal for all to enjoy. She always made sure each of her children’s birthday was extra special for their big day. Bernie’s greatest joy in life was her many grandchildren. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Little Falls as well as a devoted member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Bernie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Bernie is survived by children, John (Sandy) Rudek of Little Falls, MN, Debbie Covillon of Boise, ID, Tony (Dawn) Lattimer of Little Falls, MN, Connie (Marvin) Hoheisel of Pierz, MN, Tom (Nichole) Lattimer of Little Falls, MN and Scott (Jodi) Lattimer of Clearlake, MN; grandchildren, Kari Reinhart, Kris Rudek, Justin Covillon, Jason Covillon, Megan Lattimer, Mitch Lattimer, Kory Hoheisel, Heidi Trosen, TJ Hoheisel, Sierra Smith, Fayese Smith, Caleb Smith, Eshetu Smith, Miranda Smith and Nevaeh Osborne; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Gail Imgrund of Brainerd, MN, Betty Wilson of Florida and Bernice (Rich) Podraza of Little Falls, MN. Bernie was preceded in death by husband, George Lattimer; parents, John and Mary Copa; brother, Tony Copa and sisters, Rosemary Calhoun, Delphine Brown and infant sister, Mary.
