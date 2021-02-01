Bernadette "Bernie" Dolney

IN LOVING MEMORY OF BERNIE DOLNEY (1951-2021) Bernadette Colleen Harris was born on June 25, 1951, to Dorothy and Wally Harris. Bernie was welcomed into the family by her parents and three brothers, grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She grew up on a farm west of Buckman, Minnesota, and attended Royalton schools, graduating with the class of 1969. Bernie welcomed two sons into her life; Michael James and Eric John. Throughout her life Bernie worked mainly in the manufacturing industry. With the closing of Larson Industries, where she worked in Little Falls, she moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to be near her sons, and worked there for several years, retiring in 2017. She found new friends in her church community and especially enjoyed the bible study group she got together with. Bernie is remembered for her generous spirit, always lending a helping hand and giving of her time and talents to anyone who needed help. She could be counted on to provide support through the bad times as well as the good times. She is also remembered as a loving mother, sister, sister-in-law, auntie, and friend. Her faith in her Lord and Savior was an inspiration to all who knew her. Bernie faithfully served God and was a true prayer warrior who responded whenever prayers were requested and even when they weren’t. In her spare time she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, an occasional casino trip, family get-togethers and vacations, meeting with church friends for bible study time, and baking the most delicious pastries, especially everyone’s favorite caramel bars. Bernie had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh which we were blessed to hear often. She enjoyed having meaningful and many times humorous conversations over a good cup of coffee. Bernie was a true inspiration to everyone who knew her and will be missed by all who had the privilege of having her be part of their lives. She was called to her heavenly home on January 21, 2021. Bernie is survived by her son, Eric and wife Xia, brothers, Dennis and Glen, sisters-in-law Liz, Jody, and Colleen, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike, in 2014; parents, Dorothy and Wally: and her brother, Mickey. “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4
